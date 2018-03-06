Shah Rukh Khan's Zero is one of the most awaited films of the year 2018. The movie reunites the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio - SRK, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma – for the second time.

While fans must be guessing that Shah Rukh will play Katrina's love interest in the film, the makers have added a twist to the tale. A Filmfare report said that the leggy lass would be seen romancing Abhay Deol in the film and not SRK. Interestingly, Abhay and Katrina had shared the screen space in 2011 hit movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Given that Katrina and Abhay are coming together in one of the biggest releases of 2018, it will surely raise the excitement among the actors' fans.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Katrina had shared her look from the sets of the film. In the picture, the actress is seen wearing a richly embroidered outfit along with a maang tika (head ornament), nath (nose ring), earrings and necklace.

She will be seen playing a movie star in the film. Talking about the same, Katrina had earlier told Hindustan Times, "I play an actress in the film, but I don't play myself. I'm not Katrina Kaif in the film."

Zero will see the Badshah of Bollywood play a small man, while Anushka will essay the role of a struggling scientist. On the other hand, Katrina's character, who is a movie star, is a drunkard and battles alcoholism.

The film is set to release on December 21, 2018. Earlier, in an interview, director Aanand L Rai had said that "dwarf is not the character" (SRK's role) but just defines the size of his character. He said like his other films, this film too would tell the story of a man and a woman. Anand also doesn't want fans to think it'll be the story of a "dwarf," but rather be looked at as a story of a short man.