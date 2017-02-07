Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus is all set to officially launch the Zenfone 3s Max, the company's first 2017 series phone for the Indian market.

Technical specifications of the Zenfone 3s Max (ZC521TL) is already in the public domain, but today, the company will finally reveal the price and availability of the device.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 release effect: New Nubia N1 variant with 64GB storage launched via Amazon India

Asus has also made arrangements to webcast the entire launch programme online through multiple social media platforms, including Facebook.

Key features of Asus Zenfone 3s Max (ZC521TL):

The Zenfone 3s Max (ZC521TL) flaunts metal-based unibody design language and on the front, it sports a 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) display with 2.5D curved glass.

Inside, Asus phone houses a 64-bit class 1.5GHz MediaTek (MT6750) octa-core processor backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD).

Read more: Exclusive Asus Zenfone 3s Max review

It also boasts a 13MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Largan lens, PDAF, and dual-LED real-tone flash, full HD (1080p) video recording (30fps). On the front, it packs an 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 85 degree wide angle lens.

The key attribute of the Zenfone 3s Max is its massive battery. It boasts 5,000mAh cell, which can keep the phone running for two to three days under mixed usage.

Here's how to watch Asus Zenfone 3s Max launch live :

Asus Zenfone 3s Max launch is slated to go live later this afternoon at 12 pm. It can be watched on all smart devices including smartphones, tablets and PCs. Interested readers can watch the webcast on the company's official page (HERE).

Watch this space for latest news on Asus Zenfone 3s Max.