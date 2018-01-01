The winners of Zee Telugu Golden Awards 2017 were announced at a grand function held in Hyderabad on December 17 and the ceremony was telecast on Zee Telugu on December 31.

Zee Telugu honoured various film personalities from Tollywood with awards in 35 categories. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was adjudged as the best movie of the year, while Vijay Devarakonda walked away with the best actor award for his performance in blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy.

Zee Telugu Golden Awards 2017 was a starry and glitzy affair, which witnessed the presence of Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Devarakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, Shalini Pandey, Pragya, Pooja Hegde, Catherine Tresa and many others. The awards were distributed to winners amidst scintillating performances by various actors.

Here are the photos and the winners' list of Zee Telugu Golden Awards 2017: