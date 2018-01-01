The winners of Zee Telugu Golden Awards 2017 were announced at a grand function held in Hyderabad on December 17 and the ceremony was telecast on Zee Telugu on December 31.
Zee Telugu honoured various film personalities from Tollywood with awards in 35 categories. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was adjudged as the best movie of the year, while Vijay Devarakonda walked away with the best actor award for his performance in blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy.
Zee Telugu Golden Awards 2017 was a starry and glitzy affair, which witnessed the presence of Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Devarakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, Shalini Pandey, Pragya, Pooja Hegde, Catherine Tresa and many others. The awards were distributed to winners amidst scintillating performances by various actors.
Here are the photos and the winners' list of Zee Telugu Golden Awards 2017:
|No
|Category
|Nominees
|1
|Best Film Award
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2
|Best Actor
|Vijay Deverakonda
|3
|Best Actress
|Kajal Aggarwal
|4
|Best Director
|Sekhar Kammula
|5
|Best Music Director
|Devi Sri Prasad
|6
|Best Actor in Supporting Role
|Jagapathi Babu
|7
|Iconic Actor Of The Year
|Nandamuri Balakrishna
|8
|Entertainer Of The Year (Male)
|Nani
|9
|Entertainer Of The Year (Female)
|Mehreen Pirzada, Pooja Hegde
|10
|Favorite Director
|Krish Jagarlamudi - Gautami Putra Satakarni
|11
|Best Find of the Year
|Ritika Singh
|12
|Favorite Film
|Rarandoi Veduka Chudham
Congratulations Vijay Deverakonda for winning Best Actor Award. #ZGA2017 pic.twitter.com/jJIvJYRlyv— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Congratulations Sekhar Kammula for winning Best Director Award. #ZGA2017 pic.twitter.com/odNRhseT9s— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Congratulations @MsKajalAggarwal for winning Best Actress Award at #ZGA2017! pic.twitter.com/3thAkUsF1W— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Congratulations to the team of Baahubali-2 for winning Best Film Award! #ZGA2017 pic.twitter.com/ZdBs2Q5KgV— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Congratulations Pooja Hegde for winning Favourite Heroine of the Year! #ZGA2017 pic.twitter.com/3yElaBVLC5— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Congratulations Actor Nani for winning Favourite Hero of the Year Award. #ZGA2017 pic.twitter.com/4nfW7p4DCo— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Favourite Iconic Hero of The Year Award goes to none other than Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu... #ZGA2017 pic.twitter.com/9IRYoKqzsV— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Favourite Film Award goes to #RarandoiVedukaChudham! Congratulations to the team.. pic.twitter.com/rno7vwzRZH— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Congratulations Devi Sri Prasad for winning Best Music Director Award. pic.twitter.com/aYmDiUtZ5h— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Congratulations Mehreen Pirzada for winning Entertainer of the Year Award! pic.twitter.com/SXAIbe1feH— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Congratulations Krish for winning Favourite Director Award. #ZGA2017 pic.twitter.com/3Z8dJJukeg— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Congratulations #RitikaSingh for winning Best Find of the Year! #ZGA2017 pic.twitter.com/0oZqK9Ez7Y— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Congratulations Jagapathi Babu for winning Best Actor in a supporting role. pic.twitter.com/BwpURQFDo9— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Don't miss Lavanya Tripathi's graceful performance! #ZGA2017 pic.twitter.com/0EKX4pKBh4— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Scarlett just scintillates the stage with her fiery performance. #ZGA2017 pic.twitter.com/xUpqs1XG50— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
#Megastar, always the centre of attention.. #ZGA2017 pic.twitter.com/sxhintv4af— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Tune in now to watch the Biggest Awards Show of the year.. #ZeeGoldenAwards! pic.twitter.com/Jtu3DcsVAX— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 31, 2017
Megastar's touch is magical !! #ChiruCheyyiVeste moment with @anchorravi_offl #ZeeGoldenAwards #ZGA2017 pic.twitter.com/tQCokBwR8T— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 30, 2017
Thank U soo much @ZeeTVTelugu for BEST MUSIC AWARD for “K#150” & DJ !! And Love U always our Dearest MEGASTAAAR.. thank U sirr !! ??❤️?? Thanx 2 all d Music Lovers (Dear Fans) for lovin my Music n makin me get all these lovely awards !! ❤️❤️?????? pic.twitter.com/pa8hyMRXzC— DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) December 24, 2017