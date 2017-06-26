Zee Gold Awards, one of the popular annual small screen awards, is back to honour the talents from the television industry. Like every year, Zee Gold Awards 2017 will be a grand affair and will see the presence of several popular personalities of the Indian TV industry.

The event will witness some sizzling dance performances by celebrities. Last year, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin swept away several awards in most categories. While Arjun Bijlani had won the Best Actor award for Naagin, Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhana Saathiya had won the Best Actress award.

Meanwhile, the nomination list for Zee Gold Awards 2017 is out recently. Viewers need to vote for their favourite celebrities in each of the categories and based on the number of votes and with internal feedback from Zee's advisory board and panel, top nominees in each category will be finalised.

Check out a few nominees of Zee Gold Awards 2017. For the complete list of nominees and to cast your vote online, click here.

Best actor (male)

Siddharth Shukla (Parth) of Dil Se Dil Tak

Shaheer N Sheikh (Dev) of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Karan Patel (Raman) of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Karanvir Bohra (Rocky) of Naagin 2

Shabbir Ahluwalia (Abhi) of Kumkum Bhagya

Sharad Malhotra (Rishi) of Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki

Best actor (Female)

Rashami Desai (Shorvori) of Dil Se Dil Tak

Kritika Kamra (Chandrakanta) of Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta

Rubina Dilaik (Soumya) of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Mouni Roy (Shivangi) of Naagin 2

Sriti Jha (Pragya) of Kumkum Bhagya

Jennifer Winget (Maya) of Beyhadh

Best supporting actor (male)

Vishal Singh (Naitik) of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Aly Goni (Romi) of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Vin Rana (Purab) of Kumkum Bhagya

Nawab Shah (Haider) of Amma

Best supporting actor (female)

Aarti Singh (Amba) of Waaris

Supriya Pilgaonkar (Ishwari) of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Neena kulkarni (Madhvi) of Ye Hai Mohobbatein

Neelu Vaghela (Santosh) of Tu Sooraj Main Saanj Piyaji

Best actor in negative role

Sangram Singh (Ashok) of Ye Hai Mohabbatein

Rujut Dahiya (Nikhil) of Kumkum Bhagya

Ayub Khan (Maninder) of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Rahul Dev (Kali) of Dil Boley Oberoi

Best actor (Female) in a negative role