Zee Gold Awards, one of the popular annual small screen awards, is back to honour the talents from the television industry. Like every year, Zee Gold Awards 2017 will be a grand affair and will see the presence of several popular personalities of the Indian TV industry.
The event will witness some sizzling dance performances by celebrities. Last year, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin swept away several awards in most categories. While Arjun Bijlani had won the Best Actor award for Naagin, Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhana Saathiya had won the Best Actress award.
Meanwhile, the nomination list for Zee Gold Awards 2017 is out recently. Viewers need to vote for their favourite celebrities in each of the categories and based on the number of votes and with internal feedback from Zee's advisory board and panel, top nominees in each category will be finalised.
Check out a few nominees of Zee Gold Awards 2017. For the complete list of nominees and to cast your vote online, click here.
Best actor (male)
- Siddharth Shukla (Parth) of Dil Se Dil Tak
- Shaheer N Sheikh (Dev) of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi
- Karan Patel (Raman) of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
- Karanvir Bohra (Rocky) of Naagin 2
- Shabbir Ahluwalia (Abhi) of Kumkum Bhagya
- Sharad Malhotra (Rishi) of Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki
Best actor (Female)
- Rashami Desai (Shorvori) of Dil Se Dil Tak
- Kritika Kamra (Chandrakanta) of Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta
- Rubina Dilaik (Soumya) of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
- Mouni Roy (Shivangi) of Naagin 2
- Sriti Jha (Pragya) of Kumkum Bhagya
- Jennifer Winget (Maya) of Beyhadh
Best supporting actor (male)
- Vishal Singh (Naitik) of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
- Aly Goni (Romi) of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
- Vin Rana (Purab) of Kumkum Bhagya
- Nawab Shah (Haider) of Amma
Best supporting actor (female)
- Aarti Singh (Amba) of Waaris
- Supriya Pilgaonkar (Ishwari) of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi
- Neena kulkarni (Madhvi) of Ye Hai Mohobbatein
- Neelu Vaghela (Santosh) of Tu Sooraj Main Saanj Piyaji
Best actor in negative role
- Sangram Singh (Ashok) of Ye Hai Mohabbatein
- Rujut Dahiya (Nikhil) of Kumkum Bhagya
- Ayub Khan (Maninder) of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
- Rahul Dev (Kali) of Dil Boley Oberoi
Best actor (Female) in a negative role
- Anita Hassandani (Shagun) of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
- Adaa Khan (Shesha) of Naagin 2
- Kamya Punjabi (Preeto) of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
- Shikha Singh (Aliya) of Kumkum Bhagya