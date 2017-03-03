The nominations list of the upcoming Zee Cine Awards 2017 is out. Sultan has got the maximum number of nominations. Salman Khan's wrestling drama has bagged as many as nine nominations in the prestigious award ceremony.

Man ogles Disha Patani's cleavage at Filmfare Awards 2017; video goes viral [VIDEO+PHOTO]

Besides Best Film, Sultan has been nominated for Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Music, Best Story, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Female Playback Singer and Best Choreography categories.

Akshay Kumar's Airlift has been nominated for the Best Film, Best Story, Best Actor and other technical awards categories.

Surprisingly, Aamir's blockbuster Dangal, which has won several awards and has become India's highest grosser of all time, didn't make it to any of the categories.

The jury panel of Zee Cine Awards 2017 includes renowned personalities from the film industry including Boney Kapoor, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Pradeep Sarkar, playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti, cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee ISC, lyricist and playback singer Swanand Kirkire, Subramaniam and the Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty.

Check out the nomination list of Zee Cine Awards 2017.

Best Film



Sultan

Airlift

Kapoor & Sons

Neerja

M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story

Pink

Best Director

Shakun Batra (Kapoor & Sons)

Abhishek Chaubey (Udta Punjab)

Neeraj Pandey (MS. Dhoni- The Untold Story)

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (Pink)

Ram Madhvani (Neerja)

Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan)

Best Actor (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Dear Zindagi)

Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Anushka Sharma (Sultan)

Vidya Balan (Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh)

Sonam Kapoor (Neerja)

Best Actor (Male)

Akshay Kumar (Airlift)

Sushant Singh Rajput (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story)

Salman Khan (Sultan)

Shahid Kapoor (Udta Punjab)

Manoj Bajpayee (Aligarh)

Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Shabana Azmi (Neerja)

Ratna Pathak Shah (Nil Battey Sannata)

Konkona Sen Sharma (Akira)

Tabu (Fitoor)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Udta Punjab)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Rajkummar Rao (Aligarh)

Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Anupam Kher (M S Dhoni: The Untold Story)

Amitabh Bachchan (Wazir)

Rajat Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Best Actor (Comic Role)

Varun Dhawan (Dishoom)

Jimmy Shergill (Happy Bhag Jayegi)

Akshay Kumar (Housefull 3)

Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Satish Kaushik (Udta Punjab)

Best Actor (Negative Role)

Anurag Kashyap (Akira)

Akshaye Khanna (Dishoom)

Shah Rukh Khan (Fan)

Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Manav Kaul (Wazir)

Best Debutant (Male)

Master Mayur Patole (Budhia Singh: Born to Run)

Krrish Chhabria (Dhanak)

Harshvardhan Kapoor (Mirzya)

Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Diljit Dosanjh (Udta Punjab)

Best Debutant (Female)

Hetal Gada (Dhanak)

Saiyami Kher (Mirzya)

Riya Shukla (Nil Battey Sannata)

Andrea Tariang (Pink)

Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)

Best Debutant Director

Soumendra Padhi (Budhia Singh: Born to Run)

Munish Bhardwaj (Moh Maya Money)

Best Story

Ayesha Devitre Dhillon & Shakun Batra (Kapoor & Sons)

Raja Krishna Menon (Airlift)

Ritesh Shah (Pink)

Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan)

Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Chaubey (Udta Punjab)

Best Music

Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Pritam for Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Pritam for Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Pritam for The Breakup Song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Vishal & Shekhar for Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Amitabh Bhattacharya for Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Amitabh Bhattacharya for Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Irshad Kamil for Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)

Irshad Kamil for Sultan title track (Sultan)

Best Male Playback Singer

Arijit Singh for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Arijit Singh for Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Arijit Singh for Alizeh (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Amit Mishra for Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)

Best Female Playback Singer

Jonita Gandhi for The Breakup Song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Shilpa Rao for Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Nooran Sisters for Mirzya (Mirzya)

Kaushiki Chakraborty for Kaaga (Mirzya)

Neha Bhasin for Jag Ghoomeya Female version (Sultan)