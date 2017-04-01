The wait is finally over. Zee Cine Awards 2017 is set to be aired on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 pm on Zee Cinema channel.

The glittery awards night with see Kareena Kapoor Khan set the stage on fire with her sizzling dance moves. While the actress has earlier given many stage performances, Zee Cine Awards 2017 is a special one since this will be her first performance post embracing motherhood.

Interestingly, Kareena will pay tribute to all the Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan – by dancing to the tunes of their hit numbers.

But before she takes to the stage, Kareena will receive a surprise from each of the Khans. They will send out special messages to Bebo that viewers will be able to see it during the show.

Aamir revealed how much fun he always has had working with the actress. "It is always a lot of fun working with you Kareena," Bollywood Life quoted the actor as saying.

Salman talked about meeting Kareena for the first time. "I met her for the first time when she was 9 years old and I knew she would be a big star one day!" he said.

The quirkiest message came from Shah Rukh, who mentioned, "Only one word describes all her beauty and naughtiness – Chammak Chhalo!"

Saif was proud to see his wife back on stage, as he added, "I am very proud and congratulate you (Kareena) to be back on stage and I am glad it is the Zee Cine Awards stage."

Besides Kareena, Salman, Alia, Varun and Sunny will also mesmerise viewers with their dance moves.