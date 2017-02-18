Zealandia: All you need to know about the long lost continent

Geologists have discovered an eighth continent. Zealandia is two-thirds the size of Australia, but 94% of it lies underwater. It qualifies as a continent because of the thickness of the Earth’s crust in its area.
