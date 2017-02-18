- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
-
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Zealandia: All you need to know about the long lost continent
Geologists have discovered an eighth continent. Zealandia is two-thirds the size of Australia, but 94% of it lies underwater. It qualifies as a continent because of the thickness of the Earth’s crust in its area.
Most popular