Zareen Khan had a dream debut opposite none other than Salman Khan in Veer. However, such a big launch could not lift her career as it was expected. The actress has now opened up about why her debut did not turn out well, and apparently, it has a Katrina Kaif link.

Zareen said that though she did a number of big-budget movies at the beginning of her career, none of those actually helped her career much. Talking about Salman's Veer, the bold actress said that she received flak for looking like somebody else, and also for her weight.

"Houseful 2 was a big film but it was a multi-starrer and I was one of the four girls, so I couldn't cash in on it completely. In Ready, it was just a song. Veer was a dream debut, unfortunately, the film did not do well. I received flak for looking like somebody else and the weight and all. Somehow, it did not work for me," DNA quoted Zareen as saying.

As soon as Zareen had made her debut in Veer, she was called a Katrina Kaif lookalike. Many believed that she looked much like Katrina, and that apparently did not go down well with Zareen.

Of late, Zareen is seen mostly in low budget films like Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and now her latest release 1921. The actress said she prefers to do more "meaningful" roles than just playing heroine to a big star.

"Rather than being a prop in a film with big actors, I would love to do a meatier and more meaningful role in a film that does not feature a big actor. Though I do not judge an actor or a film on these levels," she told the publication.

Zareen's latest release 1921 is a horror movie, starring Karan Kundra as the male lead. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film is the fourth instalment in the 1920 series.