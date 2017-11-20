An open war has been declared between Zareen Khan and the producer of Aksar 2, Varun Bajaj, son of producer Shyam Bajaj. There were reports that Zareen was miffed with the film's team who were allegedly not bothered with the actress' security and she almost got molested during the promotional activities. However, the filmmakers strongly refuted the rumours in their official statement and claimed that the actress left the venue throwing tantrums arguing with the sponsors.

"Zareen Khan and her team approved the entire tour schedule provided to them two days before the departure. She backed out of all her commitments leaving aside the press conference and a sponsor visit. She did not even complete a day of promotions, which troubled the makers to a point where they had to compensate a huge amount of money and were harassed and threatened till the wee hours of the morning. The bit about her almost getting molested, is absolutely untrue, as she left the venue throwing tantrums arguing with the sponsors as she did not want to stay or eat there," the statement read.

She left with four bodyguards and her manager in tow. She sat in the sponsor's car who she had shouted on and had an argument with. The sponsor withheld the key of the car, but the makers arranged for another car and sent her and her team to the hotel safely, after which she left for Mumbai without informing the makers. This is not the first time that Zareen has troubled the filmmakers. She has put them in a fix many times and made them suffer losses," the statement added.

Zareen snapped and revealed her side of the story and alleged that the makers of Aksar 2 wanted her to wear minimal clothes in every frame.

"When the film was offered to me, I was clearly told that they are not making Hate Story 3 with me and that Aksar 2 will be a very clean film. But later, they wanted me to wear minimal clothes in every frame," Zareen Khan told Spotboye.

"Why was this masala being added? Were they not confident about what they had made till then? I am not saying that I have the best of bodies that people will flock to the theatres when I shed clothes. What was going on in their minds?" Zareen added.

When she was asked that she had an option of walking out of the film if she felt so uncomfortable, Zareen said, "I don't believe in such drastic measures. I tried to find a middle solution, but every time there were arguments. Every day they wanted a change in my clothes; they wanted me to change into something very irrational, something that would make me expose."

Zareen further said that she was upset with many parts of the movie which have been shoved into the film without any reason.

"It was about certain angles that blur the line between looking sensuous and vulgar. The kissing duration was increased for no rhyme or reason?" she said.

Talking about scuffle during the promotion of the film, Zareen said, "They had over-committed to the sponsors and hadn't briefed me! Look at the miscommunication! They took me to a venue where I was told to do interactions while the makers were busy eating food and drinking beer. Raat bhar khao, daaru piyo but is this the way you treat a lady? Nobody came down to see me off till the car, and while I was on my way down they tried to stop me. When I reached the car I was supposed to travel in, I realised that they had frisked the keys before I got into it."

"The security was minimal and the crowd came very close to me on the road. Now, who says that I was molested as their messages read? I was on the verge of being molested. I could have been molested. Somehow I told the security guards to give me their car to reach the hotel. And mind you, the security was hardly any."

"I reach the hotel and this so-called producer Bajaj comes and demands to know that who will pay the sponsors because I did not fulfill my assignment to the end? As I said I was not even told what I was supposed to do, leave aside if I was comfortable doing that or not- so how could I fulfil?" Zareen narrated the entire incident.

Zareen defended herself from the allegations of throwing tantrums at the venue and said, "I worked so f***ing hard on Aksar 2 and got ill-treated. I am not saying that I am some sati-savitri but the insertion of content was supposed to be by mutual consent. I can take them to Court. I have the relevant papers. And now, the makers are trying to save their a**es. I hope I never see them again in my life."