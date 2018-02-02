Smartphone accessory maker ZAKK has launched its latest noise-cancelling Twins wireless Bluetooth headphones in India.

The new headphones come with a water resistance feature along with anti-drop ear hooks which will prevent it from falling in high-motion activities like running, cycling or even during your gym workout. These headphones come with completely wireless Bluetooth technology.

"We are extremely elated with the consumer response in India and are constantly in the effort of surprising our customers with something fresh and new. The new ZAKK Twins are one of its kind device which is a perfect blend of true technology and upbeat design for the millennials," ZAKK's Founder and Business Director Anuj Chokra said.

The latest ZAKK Twins headphones comes with a frequency range of 2.4-2.48GHz and comes equipped with AIROHA chipset with Bluetooth version of V4.1+ EDR.

The headphones are equipped with 3.7v polymer Li-ion battery and the company claims that it will last up to 6 hours of talk time, 4.5 hours of music time and 120 hours of standby time in a single charge. The ZAKK Twins provides Bluetooth connectivity of up to 10 meters.

In the box, buyers will find the Twins wireless Bluetooth headset along with a portable carrying pouch, a user manual, charging cable and additional 2 earbuds in case you lost the one which comes fitted with the headphones.

The interested buyers can purchase ZAKK Twins through Amazon for Rs. 2,999. For now, it's only available in grey. Hope, we will see some more colours in future.