The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet before a special court in Mumbai against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and his aides.

Naik has now formally been booked under terror charges. The NIA has charged him with inciting communal hatred — essentially, hate speech.

Naik has officially been accused by the NIA of promoting enmity between different religious groups in India through his controversial public speeches and lectures, said a Hindustan Times report.

The controversial preacher had been charged with violating various sections of the Indian Penal Code on November 18, 2016. He and his organisation, the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), were declared "unlawful" by the government.

Naik, meanwhile, has also been accused of encouraging young Muslims in India and abroad to get involved in terrorist activities.

The NIA had on July 28 declared Naik as a 'proclaimed offender.