Dangal actress Zaira Wasim's apology letter has left the social media buzzing. Celebs like Javed Akhtar, Madhur Bhandarkar and Anurag Kashyap have spoken about the issue on Twitter, besides wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, on whose lives Dangal is based.

Is this why Dangal actress Zaira Wasim aka young Geeta apologising for her role?

For the uninitiated, Zaira, who rose to fame as young Geeta in the film, posted a shocking open letter on her social media page on Monday, apologising for hurting the sentiments of fellow Kashmiris.

She took the step after she faced massive criticism for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday. The 16-year-old, was apparently forced to apologise publicly after Mufti described her as "role model."

"I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met. I want to apologise to all those people who I've unintentionally hurt and want them to know that I understand their sentiments, especially considering what has happened (in Kashmir) over the past six months," a part of her long Facebook post read.

"I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri Youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my foot steps or even consider me as a role model. I'm not proud of what I'm doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history."

Many Bollywood celebs have chosen not to comment on the controversy, including Zaira's on-screen father Aamir Khan. However, here are some of the celebs, who have responded to the same.

Madhur Bhandarkar: "Dichotomy of ultra liberals...evident when Meryl Streep spoke but silent when #ZairaWasim gets trolled,is our zaira's voice not loud enough?"

Javed Akhtar: "Those who shout AZADI from the roof tops don't give an iota of AZADI to others .Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologies for her success Shame !!"

Babita Phogat: "Zaira Wasim you r deal.No pressure should b enough to make u feel apologetic about ur achievements.Go ahead,chase ur dreams,inspire!!"

Geeta Phogat: "#ZairaWasim we are proud of you dear don't worry and stand strong"

Swara Bhaskara: "To those demanding #Azadi in #Kashmir. U seem fundamentally undemocratic, bigoted n incapable of respecting any1 else's freedom #ZairaWasim"

Renuka Shahane: "What cowards! Bullying a 16 year old. Fanatics! Losers!! What can one do when Zaira herself has apologised. Saddened "

Anurag Kashyap: "@bhak_sala They,who force her to apologise are same as you, Mr. Rahul Raj , I condemn you as much as I condemn them.."