Dangal actress Zaira Wasim's shocking open letter has left the social media abuzz. While many, including wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, have already spoken on the issue, now her on-screen father Aamir Khan has released a statement on Twitter.

Also read: Is this why Dangal actress Zaira Wasim aka young Geeta apologising for her role?

Aamir backed Zaira, saying that she is a role model for the superstar. He also appealed to everyone to leave the 16-year-old actress alone.

"I have read Zaira's statement, and I can understand and imagine what led her to make that statement. Zaira, I want you to know that we are all with you. The beauty is that bright, young, talented, hardworking, respectful, caring and courageous kids like you are a role model for kids not only in India, but across the world.You certainly are a role model for me!," the statement issued on his Twitter handle read.

On Monday, Zaira posted a shocking open letter on her social media pages, which have now been deleted, apologising for hurting the sentiments of fellow Kashmiris through her work.

While initially her post led people to speculate about what made her post the strong apology letter, it was later revealed that she was trolled for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who praised her for her performance in the film, and described her as a "role model". Although the meeting was cordial, Zaira faced criticism for meeting the CM. The actress, who hails from Kashmir, was trolled on Twitter, which eventually forced her to release the apology letter.

"I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri Youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my footsteps or even consider me as a role model. I'm not proud of what I'm doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history," a part of her long Facebook post read.