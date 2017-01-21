Dangal actress Zaira Wasim seems to have become controversy's favourite child. After being trolled for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Zaira got death threats on Friday evening after a protest broke out against her at Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

A few masked men took to the streets and burnt posters of Zaira and Mufti, according to ANI. The poster carried a warning: "Justice with you. IS to kill you." The news spread like wildfire on social media and many took to their Twitter handles to react to it.

Earlier this week, the 16-year-old actress, who hails from Kashmir, posted an open letter on her social media pages, apologising for hurting the sentiments of fellow Kashmiris through her work. She took the step after facing massive criticism for meeting Mufti last week. The actress, who played the role of the young Geeta Phogat in the film, was apparently forced to apologise publicly after Mufti described her as "role model." She later deleted the letter.

Many Bollywood celebrities, including her on-screen father Aamir Khan, and wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, came out in her support.

Just when it seemed that the matter had died down, Zaira was trending once again on Twitter when she slammed Vijay Goel, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, for mentioning her name in a picture showing a woman in hijaab that he posted on Twitter.

Here are some Twitter reactions about the death threats:

Jammu & Kashmir: Protest against Dangal actress Zaira Wasim in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/BsaN2sjLsh — ANI (@ANI_news) January 20, 2017

