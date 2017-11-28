World Cup-winning fast bowler Zaheer Khan tied the knot with long-time girlfriend and actor Sagarika Ghatge in a simple court marriage on November 23. However, the post-wedding celebrations have been anything but ordinary.

The newlyweds, who hosted their wedding reception at plush hotel in Mumbai on Monday, November 27, threw a couple of post-wedding parties to close friends and family. The one hosted on Saturday (November 25) night was a star-studded affair as cricket met Bollywood at the lavish bash.

While skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma missed the event due to the former's commitments with the Indian cricket team, Zaheer's former teammates, including Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh along with tennis star Sania Mirza among others graced the event with their presence.

Zaheer and Sagarika led the show on Saturday as the pair posed for photographs outside the venue. Tendulkar and wife Anjali were among the first guests to arrive at the event, while Yuvraj attended the event with his better half Hazel Keech.

While the Bollywood actor posed for the shutterbugs, Yuvraj gave it a skip but was seen partying with the rest at the bash. Harbhajan Singh, wearing a traditional Punjabi outfit, was also spotted at the bash.

The likes of Ajit Agarkar and Parthiv Patel, who had shared the dressing room with the Shrirampur pacer, also were at the event along with their partners.

Zaheer retired from international cricket in 2014 after representing the country in 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is. Regarded as one of the best left-arm pacers in the country, the 39-year-old, with 311 scalps, finished as the fourth on the list of most Test wickets by an Indian behind Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.

