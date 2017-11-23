Cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge had a registered marriage on Thursday, November 23.

Soon after the court marriage, a picture of the two surfaced on social media.

The newlyweds look quite happy to kick-start their conjugal life. The bride looks elegant in a red sari and a heavy neckpiece, while Zaheer is dapper in a pink kurta.

Anjana Sharma, the head of Business and Brand marketing for Zaheer Khan's Prosport Fitness Studio, shared the photos of the newlywed couple on Instagram along with a caption that read: "And its done...my last partner in crime...@zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge ...let the party begin. [sic]"

Sagarika and Zaheer will host a reception on November 27 at Taj Mahal Palace and Tower in Mumbai. Sagarika's close friend and Chak De! India co-star Vidya Malvade shared their wedding card's photo on Instagram. She also shared a glimpse of Sagarika's wedding jewellery.

According to a report in Bombay Times, "After the marriage, there will be a cocktail party at a five-star hotel in the evening. The mehendi ceremony will take place on Sunday (November 26), followed by a grand reception on Monday evening."

The couple met two years ago through common friend and actor Angad Bedi, and got engaged on May 24.