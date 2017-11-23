Cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge had a registered marriage on Thursday, November 23.
Soon after the court marriage, a picture of the two surfaced on social media.
The newlyweds look quite happy to kick-start their conjugal life. The bride looks elegant in a red sari and a heavy neckpiece, while Zaheer is dapper in a pink kurta.
Anjana Sharma, the head of Business and Brand marketing for Zaheer Khan's Prosport Fitness Studio, shared the photos of the newlywed couple on Instagram along with a caption that read: "And its done...my last partner in crime...@zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge ...let the party begin. [sic]"
Sagarika and Zaheer will host a reception on November 27 at Taj Mahal Palace and Tower in Mumbai. Sagarika's close friend and Chak De! India co-star Vidya Malvade shared their wedding card's photo on Instagram. She also shared a glimpse of Sagarika's wedding jewellery.
According to a report in Bombay Times, "After the marriage, there will be a cocktail party at a five-star hotel in the evening. The mehendi ceremony will take place on Sunday (November 26), followed by a grand reception on Monday evening."
The couple met two years ago through common friend and actor Angad Bedi, and got engaged on May 24.
And the madness begins .. tomorrow !!! #bridetobe ?.. #blessings & more blessings to my gorgeous sister from another mister ❤️❤️❤️ #weddingbells #zakgetssaked pic.twitter.com/FxVGSXdaV6— Vidya M Malavade (@vidyaMmalavade) November 22, 2017