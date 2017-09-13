Some recent photos of cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech gave rise to rumours that the actress is pregnant. Hazel has now responded to the buzz.

Hazel was spotted at an airport recently in a casual avatar. While she looked cute, social media was abuzz with speculations that Hazel is pregnant.

However, Yuvraj's gorgeous wife has now put the rumours to rest as she has confirmed that she is not pregnant. "No, I am not pregnant," she confirmed it to Pinkvilla. Earlier, Hazel had talked about her family planning to the same portal.

"Nothing set stones as of now. It will happen when it has to happen as our marriage happened. It's destiny. I don't know how it will happen, if I am pregnant will he be around as he has to travel so much?" she had said.

When asked if anything changed in life after marriage, she said, "Between us, not really. I think we are kind of happier now and we both have the security of marriage with us. You know he is far busier now, so I hardly see him post marriage. We are exactly the same. We are very transparent in that sense," Hazeel added.

Check the picture that had given rise to her pregnancy rumours:

Hazel, who had last appeared in Salman Khan-starrer Bodyguard in 2011, has been away from the big screen since her marriage. She was also seen in Bigg Boss 7.

After dating each other for quite some time, Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in November 2016. She was given a new name Gurbasant Kaur during the wedding.