All-rounder Yuvraj Singh has finally managed to get his money from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after a wait of nearly 19 months.

In October, it was reported that Yuvraj had written several letters to BCCI to compensate for missing matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 due to injury. Even his mother Shabnam had contacted the BCCI to release the amount but they had not done it.

Yuvraj, who played for India in the ICC World Twenty20 2016 at home, was injured during the tournament and missed seven matches for SRH in IPL. He was bought by SRH for Rs 7 crore.

According to BCCI rules, India's contracted players in IPL are insured against injuries and are eligible for compensation if they miss matches in the cash-rich T20 tournament.

The left-hander had approached the BCCI for compensation and finally he has received the money last month. He got Rs 3.11 crore as "Loss of Player Fees for IPL 2016." This was announced by BCCI on its website.

The Indian cricket board also put out other payment details (Rs 25 lakh and above) made during the month of November.

India captain Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and others too received their retainership fees and also ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match fees.

