All-rounder Yuvraj Singh has finally managed to get his money from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after a wait of nearly 19 months.
In October, it was reported that Yuvraj had written several letters to BCCI to compensate for missing matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 due to injury. Even his mother Shabnam had contacted the BCCI to release the amount but they had not done it.
Yuvraj, who played for India in the ICC World Twenty20 2016 at home, was injured during the tournament and missed seven matches for SRH in IPL. He was bought by SRH for Rs 7 crore.
According to BCCI rules, India's contracted players in IPL are insured against injuries and are eligible for compensation if they miss matches in the cash-rich T20 tournament.
The left-hander had approached the BCCI for compensation and finally he has received the money last month. He got Rs 3.11 crore as "Loss of Player Fees for IPL 2016." This was announced by BCCI on its website.
The Indian cricket board also put out other payment details (Rs 25 lakh and above) made during the month of November.
India captain Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and others too received their retainership fees and also ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match fees.
Details of payments made above Rs. 25 Lakh during the month of November 2017
|Date
|Party Name
|CHQ./RTGS Amt.in INR
|Particulars
|01.11.2017
|Zoom Communications Ltd.
|280,66,500.00
|50% advance for providing Broadcast Production Services for Sri Lanka Series Nov-Dec 2017. Inv.No.ZCL/2017-18/039 (BCCI/157/2017)
|01.11.2017
|Delhi & District Cricket Association
|174,00,000.00
|Advance agst amount due to association Towards Hosting Fees of India Vs Newzealand (T-20) 1st November 2017 @ Ferozshah Kotla Stadium to be feld on 1-11-17 vide Inv no DDCA/GST/17-18/006
|01.11.2017
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|174,00,000.00
|Advance agst amount due to association Towards Hosting Fees of India Vs Newzealand (ODI) held on 25th October 2017 @ Pune vide Inv no MCA-GST-2017-18-19 dtd 27th Oct 2017
|01.11.2017
|Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
|174,00,000.00
|Advance agst amount due to association Towards Hosting Fees of India Vs New Zealand (ODI) held on 29th October 2017 @ Kanpur vide Inv no IND-NZ/17-18/002 dtd 27th Oct 2017
|01.11.2017
|Zoom Communications Ltd.
|106,92,000.00
|Balance 50% for providing Broadcast Production Services for Australia Series Sep-Oct 2017. Inv.No.ZCL/2017-18/040 (BCCI/157/2017)
|01.11.2017
|Kerala Cricket Association
|100,06,475.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy Group "C" and Neutral Venue MatchesInv no BCCI/2017-18-06 dtd 27-10-17 BCCI/HQ/49 (Q & R)/3345/2017
|01.11.2017
|Kerala Cricket Association
|44,12,107.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Group "B" TournamentInv no BCCI/2017-18/09 dtd 27-10-17 BCCI/HQ/49 (H)/3295/2017
|01.11.2017
|Incentive Destinations Pvt. Ltd.
|28,68,000.00
|50% advance for Air Tickets to be booked for TV Feed Crew and Commentators for New Zealand Series Oct-Nov 2017. Inv.No.002/017 (BCCI/158/2017)
|01.11.2017
|Kerala Cricket Association
|27,61,642.00
|Reimbursement of U-23 Women One Day League TournamentInv no BCCI/2017-18/10 dtd 27-10-17 BCCI/HQ/51 (Y)/3303/2017
|01.11.2017
|Srinivasa Resorts Ltd. - ITC Kakatiya
|3207877
|Instadia catering charges for league matches and final match at Hyderabad during IPL 2017. Inv No. 104102 (IPL/404/2017)
|01.11.2017
|Punjab Cricket Association
|2950000
|IPL 2017 Ground Prize Money
|02.11.2017
|Assam Cricket Association
|17400000.00
|Advance agst amount due to association- Hosting Fees of India Vs Australia (T20) 10th October 2017 @ Guwahati vide Inv no 3 dtd 1st Nov 2017
|02.11.2017
|GV Estates & Hotels Pvt. Ltd.
|4542103.00
|Stay charges of India A, New Zealand A teams and support staff and food charges during 19/09 to 04/10 for New Zealand A tour of India. (BCCI/HQ/23(B)/3484/2017)
|02.11.2017
|M S Dhoni
|4050000.00
|Taxfree portion of 90% retainership fees for April to June 2017
|02.11.2017
|Virat Kohli
|4050000.00
|Taxfree portion of 90% retainership fees for April to June 2017
|02.11.2017
|Ajinkya Rahane
|4050000.00
|Taxfree portion of 90% retainership fees for April to June 2017
|02.11.2017
|R Ashwin
|4050000.00
|Taxfree portion of 90% retainership fees for April to June 2017
|02.11.2017
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|4050000.00
|Taxfree portion of 90% retainership fees for April to June 2017
|02.11.2017
|Ravindra Jadeja
|4050000.00
|Taxfree portion of 90% retainership fees for April to June 2017
|02.11.2017
|Murli Vijay
|4050000.00
|Taxfree portion of 90% retainership fees for April to June 2017
|02.11.2017
|Murli Vijay
|4050000.00
|Taxfree portion of 90% retainership fees for July to Sep 2017
|02.11.2017
|The Cricket Association of Bengal
|2950000.00
|IPL 2017 Ground Prize Money
|02.11.2017
|M S Dhoni
|2846250.00
|Match fees for ICC Champions Trophy 2017
|02.11.2017
|Yuvraj Singh
|2846250.00
|Match fees for ICC Champions Trophy 2017
|02.11.2017
|Virat Kohli
|2835000.00
|Match fees for ICC Champions Trophy 2017
|02.11.2017
|Rohit Sharma
|2835000.00
|Match fees for ICC Champions Trophy 2017
|02.11.2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|2823750.00
|Match fees for ICC Champions Trophy 2017
|02.11.2017
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2823750.00
|Match fees for ICC Champions Trophy 2017
|02.11.2017
|Shikhar Dhawan
|2812500.00
|Match fees for ICC Champions Trophy 2017
|02.11.2017
|Kedar Jadhav
|2812500.00
|Match fees for ICC Champions Trophy 2017
|02.11.2017
|Hardik Pandya
|2812500.00
|Match fees for ICC Champions Trophy 2017
|02.11.2017
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2812500.00
|Match fees for ICC Champions Trophy 2017
|02.11.2017
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|2729348.00
|Taxfree portion of 90% retainership fees for July to Sep 2017
|3.11.2017
|The Hyderabad Cricket Association
|17400000.00
|Advance agst amount due to association- Hosting Fees of India Vs Australia (T20) 13 October 2017 @ Hyderabad vide Inv no 22 dtd 27th October 2017
|3.11.2017
|Mumbai Cricket Association
|2950000.00
|IPL 2017 Ground Prize Money
|6.11.2017
|Yourself for Income Tax
|66855875.00
|TDS for the month of October 2017
|6.11.2017
|Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP
|10800000.00
|Professional fees towards Statutory Audit FY 2016-17 as per Inv No 2045000249 (Rejected Payment List 30102017)
|6.11.2017
|Kedar Jadhav
|3867703.00
|Prize money for ICC CT 2017 (Reissue against cheque no 155675)
|6.11.2017
|BCCI Statutory Payment
|2851782.00
|Employee Provident Fund & Profession Tax for the month of October 2017
|7.11.2017
|Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
|3405375.00
|Professional fees for services provided on dispute with WSG for the month of September 2017 as per Inv No G1718M0549
|7.11.2017
|Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
|3097693.00
|Professional fees for services provided on Investigation by Competition Commission of India for the period of 24.12.16 to 26.08.17 as per Inv No G1718M0539
|7.11.2017
|Punjab Cricket Association
|2794786.00
|Reimbursement of Expenses of ZCA U16(Boys) Camp at Mohali of 2017
|7.11.2017
|ITC Ltd - My Fortune Bengaluru
|2777484.00
|Stay charges of Players & Support Staff during Special Women's Cricketers camp at NCA
|8.11.2017
|Ashish Nehra
|19002600.00
|Loss of Player Fee for IPL 2011
|8.11.2017
|The Karnataka State Cricket Association
|17400000.00
|Advance agst amount due to association- Hosting Fees of India Vs Australia (ODI) 2nd Sep 2017 @ Bangalore vide Inv no 598 dtd 2nd Nov 2017
|8.11.2017
|Saurashtra Cricket Association
|17400000.00
|Advance agst amount due to association- Hosting Fees of India Vs New Zealand (T20) 4th Nov 2017 @ Rajkot vide Inv no 13 dtd 5th Nov 2017
|8.11.2017
|Kerala Cricket Association
|17400000.00
|Advance agst amount due to association Towards Hosting Fees of India Vs Newzealand (T-20) 7th November 2017 @ The Sports Hub, Trivandrum held on 7-11-17 vide Inv no BCCI/2017-18-13 dtd 01-11-17 Inv no BCCI/2017-18-13 dtd 01-11-17
|13.11.2017
|Zaheer Khan
|8048160.00
|Loss of Player Fees for CLT 20 2011
|13.11.2017
|Surge Systems India Pvt Ltd
|2718025.00
|Balance amount for purchase of ground equipment's to Assam Cricket Association as per Letter No BCCI/HQ/47(C)/3457/2017
|13.11.2017
|Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
|2599876.00
|Foreign currency issue to U19 Team & Support Staff for Youth Asia Cup 2017
|14.11.2017
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|82857142.00
|Advance Against Amount due to Association-Amount paid for 10% Margin Money Deposit as per COA/ CEO and AS approval for Inv no 20
|14.11.2017
|Delhi & District Cricket Association
|18781348.00
|Reimbursement of Reimb of ExpensesInv no DDCA/GST/17-18/003
|14.11.2017
|Trade Wings Ltd.
|5609755.00
|Cost of air tickets issued to Curators, Match Officials, Office Bearers, BCCI Officials, ACSU Officials, Anti Doping Officials, players etc. during period 23/09 to 30/09. Inv No. BCCI/17/10/1027 (BCCI/HQ/22(B)/3430A/2017)
|15.11.2017
|Yuvraj Singh
|31129411.00
|Loss of Player Fees for IPL 2016
|15.11.2017
|Trade Wings Ltd.
|4683860.00
|Cost of air tickets issued to players, selectors, match officials, BCCI officials, Anti Corruption & Anti Doping officials, recce team, BCCI Office Bearers etc. during period 01/10 to 07/10. Inv No. BCCI/17/10/1028 (BCCI/HQ/22(B)/3515/2017)
|15.11.2017
|Trade Wings Ltd.
|3290473.00
|Cost of air tickets issued to Auditors, players, Office Bearers, Match Officials, ACSU & Anti Doping Officials, curators etc. during period 08/10 to 15/10. Inv No. BCCI/17/10/1029 (BCCI/HQ/22(B)/3479/2017)
|16.11.2017
|Yourself for GST
|64303436.00
|GST Payment for the month of October 2017 for BCCI Maharashtra
|16.11.2017
|Zoom Communications Ltd.
|8019000.00
|Balance 50% for providing Broadcast Production Services for New Zealand Series Oct-Nov 2017. Inv.No.ZCL/2017-18/047. (BCCI/164/2017)
|16.11.2017
|IMG Advisory Pvt. Ltd.
|5499017.00
|Final payment of Crew Fees & PD for IMGA TV Feed Production Crew for IPL 2017. Inv.No.4040120 (Part), 4040123 (Part) and 6030002.
|16.11.2017
|Delhi & District Cricket Association
|5424856.00
|Reimbursement of Expenditure incurred for temporary electricity connection for India vs New Zealand T-20 Match)
Inv no DDCA/GST/17-18/011 dtd 14-11-17
|16.11.2017
|Goa Cricket Association
|3609792.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Group "A" Tournament 2016-17Inv no GST/OCT/38(Rev) dtd 19-10-17 BCCI/HQ/49 (K)/3654/2017
|20.11.2017
|Mumbai Cricket Association
|17400000.00
|Advance agst amount due to association- Hosting Fees of India Vs New Zealand (ODI)- 22 October 2017 @ Mumbai vide Inv no 186 dtd 31st October 2017
|20.11.2017
|Incentive Destinations Pvt. Ltd.
|2565000.00
|50% advance of budgeted amount for Air Tickets to TV Feed Production Crew for Sri Lanka Series Nov-Dec 2017. Inv.No.003/017. (BCCI/166/2017)
|21.11.2017
|Yuvraj Singh
|4788001.00
|Loss of Player Fees for IPL 2017
|21.11.2017
|Yourself for GST
|4218550.00
|GST Payment on behalf of Hyderabad CA raised in Invoice No 23
|22.11.2017
|Jharkhand State Cricket Association
|17400000.00
|Advance agst amount due to association- Hosting Fees of India Vs Australia (T20) 7th October 2017 @ Ranchi vide Inv no 5 dtd 2nd Nov 2017 (NEFT rejected by Bank 17.11.2017 )
|23.11.2017
|Goa Cricket Association
|6277920.00
|Reimbursement of P subsidy and Match Fees as per Invoice No 33(Rev)dtd 19/10/2017 BCCI/HQ/49(Q)/3792/2017
|23.11.2017
|Trade Wings Ltd.
|4324752.00
|Cost of air tickets issued to players, BCCI officials, ACSU & Anti Doping officials, curators, match officials, legal advisors etc. during period 16/10 to 22/10. Inv No. BCCI/17/10/1030 (BCCI/HQ/22(B)/3615/2017)
|23.11.2017
|EIH LIMITED UNIT TRIDENT NARIMAN POINT
|2967822.00
|Stay charges of India and New Zealand teams ,support staff and match officials for warm up and 1st ODI at Mumbai and Mr. Chetnya Nanda on 20/10. Inv No. TOTM-24896/24779/24682/24890/24891/24904/24701/24432 (BCCI/HQ/23(B)/3631/2017)
|23.11.2017
|Goa Cricket Association
|2858438.00
|Reimbursement of P Subsidy & M Fees as per Invoice No 36 (Rev)dtd 19/10/2017 BCCI/HQ/ 49 (D) /3793/2017 -
|24.11.2017
|S Basu
|4212000.00
|Professional fees for the month of Jun 2017 to September 2017 as per Letter No BCCI/HQ/47(V)/3607/2017