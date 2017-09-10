Yuvraj Singh might be one of the cleanest hitters of the cricket ball in India, but has been in and out of the side a number of times in his 17-year cricket career so far.

The left-hander seems to be at the fag end of his career, and has once again been ignored, this time for the upcoming India vs Australia series.

The squad for the first three ODIs has been announced, and Yuvraj, who did not score well in his last few matches of the Champions Trophy and the West Indies series, has not found a place in it.

There have been reports suggesting Yuvraj has struggled with fitness, and has failed some tests, which might be keeping him out of the side. India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are looking to include players who are fit.

One wonders if the BCCI is ever going to welcome him back in the India squad. Besides being ignored for Team India, Yuvraj was not even selected for other domestic competitions like the Duleep Trophy, which consists of players like Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina.

Read: This is why Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh do not want Yuvraj

With such players busy in the Duleep Trophy, one had expected Yuvraj to be picked for the Board President's XI, but he was once again left out. BPXI will face Australia on September 12.

After he was excluded in such squads, it was more or less clear that Yuvraj was nowhere in the frame for the ODI squad against Australia. Nevertheless, his fans on Twitter are disappointed with the rejection, which has become a norm now.

It might be the age factor that has led BCCI to take such tough calls. With India looking ahead for the next World Cup 2019 in England, the younger lot — including Manish Pandey and KL Rahul — is being groomed for the middle order, which was once Yuvraj's guaranteed slot in the India batting order.

Here are some tweets, where fans show disappointment over Yuvraj's exclusion:

@davidwarner31 plz we want whitewash of tean india this time.. No @YUVSTRONG12 no support to team india.. — sumanta yuvi (@sumantajha7) September 10, 2017

BCCI if players have fitness test u need to have brain test for not selecting the best players like @YUVSTRONG12 and @ImRaina .. — S187 (@S187suprabhat) September 10, 2017

No Yuvraj Singh no cricket @imVkohli @BCCI.... Come out with the truth if he has been rested again or dropped ! Public needs to know !!!!!! — Electrumun (@Electrumun) September 10, 2017



@ImRaina @YUVSTRONG12 If KL Rahul and Jadhav can be given a chance inspite of their poor performances feel raina and yuvi deserve a place to — Manish prakash joshi (@ManishPrakashJ) September 10, 2017

@YUVSTRONG12 is more better than some palyers like wt u have selected in squad why the fuck u r doing this for him @BCCI — simhachalam yuvi (@simhachalamyuvi) September 10, 2017