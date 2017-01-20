A day after reaching a new milestone in his ODI career, Yuvraj Singh, easily the man of the moment, took time off to revisit an unfortunate phase in his career. A phase that saw him fight valiantly. Conquer. And spread the smiles.

Yuvi has continuously spoken that his battle against cancer gave him a new lease of life. An inspiring tale he can share with others and motivate the ones fighting against the life threatening disease, to not back down.

Spreading more joy in the already-happy faces of the Indians, Yuvraj, 35, took time off on Friday to visit some cancer patients to convey his choicest words of motivation and instill immense strength in them.

The Man of the Moment - @YUVSTRONG12 adds smiles to the faces of cancer heroes #INDvENG

The southpaw from Chandigarh was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease in 2011 after a tumour was found in one of his lungs. The routine of chemotherapy soon dawned upon him. Times were tough, but Yuvraj never gave up hope.

From embarking on a consistent fitness plan to keeping himself motivated in the highest way possible, the India cricket team veteran steadily became one of those personalities for everyone to look up to.

"It is tough when you go through a phase like this in your life and then strive to come back to where you belong. A person in his mid-30s needs to do an extra bit to regain his fitness," Yuvraj told the BCCI website a day after scoring 150 runs in Cuttack.

"I worked very hard over the years, worked on my fitness, on my diet. It took me a long time to come back and show that I can still play international cricket. It was very important that I proved that to myself because there is very less self-belief outside."