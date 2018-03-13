Yuki Bhambri will face higher-ranked Sam Querrey of the United States in the third round of the ongoing BNP Paribas Open 2018 — the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells Tuesday, March 13.

Bhambri, India's top-ranked men's singles player at 110, is heading into the Round of 32 tie after having registered his biggest career win Sunday, March 11. The 25-year-old had stunned world no. 12 Lucas Pouille, who was seeded as high as nine, in straight sets.

The Delhi tennis player broke Pouille early in the first set and raced to a 4-1 lead before wrapping up the first set 6-4. The two traded breaks in the second set but Bhambri displayed tremendous composure in what is only his second Master's 1000 tournament appearance to close out the set 6-4.

Have nothing to lose: Bhambri

Bhambri has revealed he will once again try to play "freely" when he steps on the court Tuesday.

He was not overwhelmed by the magnitude of the tournament and won 75% of his first-serve points against the in-form Pouille, who had come into the tournament on the back of a runner-up finish at Dubai's ATP 500 tournament earlier this month.

Notably, the qualifier is not worried over concerns of fatigue as he has not dropped a set yet in the main rounds of the tournament.

"Playing freely again. I have nothing to lose, only so much more to gain. He [Querrey] is a very good player, had an incredible season last year," Bhambri said, as quoted by Times of India when quizzed about his approach for Tuesday's clash.

On the other hand, Querrey reached the third round after outclassing Mischa Zverev in straight sets Sunday. The world no. 21, who had reached the semi-final of Wimbledon last year, has had an inconsistent start to the ongoing season.

However, the big-serving American will start as favorite to progress to the next round in Indian Wells.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The third-round clash between Bhambri and Querrey will not start before 2:30pm local time, 3am IST (Wednesday) at Stadium 3 in Indian Wells.