India's number two and world number 200 Yuki Bhambri is setting Washington on fire. The 25-year-old has reached the quarter-final of Citi Open 2017, a hardcourt Masters 500 tournament.

Bhambri, the former world junior number one and junior Australian Open champion, came back from behind to beat Guido Pella 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1 in the R16 on Friday, August 4 to gift himself a quarter-final berth. Notably, the Argentine opponent is ranked exactly 100 places above the Indian tennis player.

The win against Pella comes exactly a day after Bhambri stunned defending champion and world number 22 Gael Monfils of France 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round on Thursday. The Indian star came up with some scintillating returns to get the Washington crowd rally behind him.

Bhambri will now face world number 66 Kevin Anderson of South Africa. Notably, the latter entered the quarter-final after saving a match point to beat world number nine Dominic Thiem on Friday.

This is only the second time Bhambri has reached the last-eight round of an ATP Masters tournament after his run to the quarter-final at Chennai Open in 2014. Bhambri has already secured enough points to break into the top-150 of Men's singles rankings.

Anderson and Bhambri have never faced each other before. However, they have trained together, according to reports. The big-serving South African believes he has some work to do when he steps out on the court to meet the rising Indian player.

" I have practiced with him before but that was a few years ago. He comes in and attacks. It's a challenge. If I'm taking care of business on my side of the ball, then I give myself the best chance," Anderson said.

Bhambri, on the other hand, is targeting a return to the top-100 and hopes he can get past Anderson on Friday.

"I would like to break back into the top 100 by the end of the year and play as many big events as possible. Hopefully, I can win a few more matches here," Bhambri revealed.

Bhambri will be motivated to post another win in Washington, but he has to be at his best to even test Anderson, who has a better experience of playing at big stages.