The trailer of Yuddham Sharanam starring Naga Chaitanya and Lavanya Tripathi, was released on August 27 and received positive reviews from the viewers.The film looks like an action thriller.

Yuddham Sharanam is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2017. The trailer was screened at the grand audio launch function held in Hyderabad on Sunday. SS Rajamouli, who was a guest at the event, said the trailer makes it clear the movie is going to be a treat.

Later, Sai Korapati, who is bankrolling Yuddham Sharanam, released the trailer on the YouTube channel of his production house Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram. The 1.45-minute-long video has received 866,800 views, 17,311 likes 847 dislikes and 731 comments in less than 20 hours. The trailer is expected to cross 1 million views in one day.

Yuddham Sharanam is a romantic action thriller. The trailer gives a clear hint about its storyline. Naga Chaitanya is a happy-go-lucky boy and he falls in love with Lavanya. He is leading a happy life with his family.

Naga Chaitanya's world turns upside down when he encounters a criminal How he uses youth, social media, technology and intelligence to fight the criminal forms the crux of the story. The trailer shows the film is going to be an edge of the seat thriller.

The trailer teases Naga Chaitanya has done superb work and his performance is going to be the highlight of Yuddham Sharanam. The clip also offers a glimpse at the sparkling chemistry between him and Lavanya. Srikanth appears as the villain and his looks and dialogue have raised expectations about the film.

On the technical front, Vivek Sagar's background score is going to be the main attraction of Yuddham Sharanam. Niketh Bommireddy's picturisation, Krishna Marimuthu's screenplay, Abburi Ravi's dialogues and choreography of action scenes will be other highlights of the film.

The trailer of Yuddham Sharanam, which is set to hit screens on September 8, has gone viral on the social media. Kaushik LM‏ tweeted: "#YuddhamSharanamTrailer looks good. Blend of breezy entertainment & action thriller. @chay_akkineni @Itslavanya Sep8."