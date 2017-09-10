Naga Chaitanya's Yuddham Sharanam failed to register a big growth in its collection at the worldwide box office on Saturday, September 9, and could not cross the mark of Rs 10 crore gross in two days.

Yuddham Sharanam is a big ticket movie and its promos had created a lot of hype and expectations about the movie. The makers have had massive promotions for the film before its release.

After seeing the huge buzz, the distributors released the movie in over 700 cinema halls across the globe on Friday, September 8. The movie was expected to start with a bang and top the collection chart, beating new release Meda Meedha Abbayi and two-week-old film Arjun Reddy.

But the Naga Chaitanya and Lavanya Tripathi starrer opened to an average response in the morning show on Friday and could not show a big growth in the later shows on the first day.

Yuddham Sharanam collected Rs 4 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie failed to beat the opening day records of Naga Chaitanya's Premam and Rarandoi Veduka Chrooddam, which grossed Rs 5.7 crore and Rs 6.9 crore, respectively, in the global market.

Yuddham Sharanam received a mixed response and maximum film goers were impressed with it. The word of mouth was expected to boost its collection in the following days. But it did not happen, as the film has witnessed around 50 per cent dip in its business on Saturday.

Yuddham Sharanam is estimated to have collected over Rs 2 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total collection to Rs 6 crore gross. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 3.50 crore for its global distributors in two days.

The distributors have shelled out a hefty sum of Rs 20 crore on its worldwide theatrical rights. Yuddham Sharanam was expected to recover around 60 per cent of their investments in its first weekend to become a hit venture.

But as per current trends, Yuddham Sharanam will struggle to return even 25 per cent of the investments of the distributors. The movie is likely to incur huge losses to its distributors in the coming days.