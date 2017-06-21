Micromax's online-only sub-brand had been awfully silent for several months, but the launch of YU Yureka Black made its presence felt in the Indian smartphone market. YU Yureka Black is the revamped model of the 2014's Yureka, which was one of the most successful phones YU released during its good days.

YU's comeback with Yureka Black has been surprisingly good. The handset was sold out in all the three flash sales the company hosted online and had also received more than half a million "notify me" requests on Flipkart, where the handset is exclusively available.

After limiting the phone to flash sales, YU has finally decided to make its Yureka Black available to all of its buyers in an open sale. Starting Thursday, June 22, customers can place an order for the Yureka Black on Flipkart without waiting in queues or rushing to be the first to order.

YU Yureka Black's key highlight is its affordable pricing and competitive specifications. It features a 5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 chipset, which is paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

YU Yureka Black doesn't disappoint in the camera department as it boasts a 13MP rear-facing snapper with dual LED flash, PDAF and an 8MP front shooter with selfie flash. Under the hood, it packs a 3,000mAh battery, which the company claims can last 168 days on standby.

YU Yureka Black, as the name suggests, comes in two shades of black – chrome and matte black, which adds the magical touch to the premium metallic unibody build. It costs Rs. 8,999, making it a tough competition to rivals in the sub-Rs. 10,000 category.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Moto C Plus, Moto G5, Lenovo K6 Power and other similarly priced smartphones fall in direct competition with YU Yureka Black.