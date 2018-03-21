Malayalam superstar Mammootty has officially signed to play the role of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy in his biopic titled Yatra, which will go on floors in May 2018.

Yatra is written and directed by Mahi V Raghav and produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under their banner 70mm Entertainments. They are reportedly spending a hefty budget of Rs 30+ crore on the production of late YS Rajasekhar Reddy's biopic, which is anticipated to be released in theatres as Sankranti treat in 2019.

In a statement released to the media, the makers confirmed the news of casting Mammootty for the role of YS Rajasekhar Reddy in Yatra. "The movie is slated to go to sets in May 2018 and wrap up the shoot by September 2018. Yatra will be released sometime between Dasara 2018 and Sankranthi 2019," reads their statement.

The producers added, "Mammootty brings an appeal that very few actors can bring to the table, his presence makes the project grandeur. Considering the budget and scope of this project, this is a prestigious venture for 70mm Entertainments and Mahi V Raghav."

According to reports, YS Rajasekhar Reddy's biopic Yatra will focus on the famous 'Padayatra' undertaken by the late Congress in June, 2004. "Mammootty sir has agreed to do the lead role. The film will be made on a lavish scale and a lot of homework will go into it. I'll be meeting Mammootty sir soon and we will work on the characterisation together," the Times of India quoted Mahi V Raghav as saying.

It was speculated that Tamil star Suriya and Nayanthara were approached for the roles of YSR's son Jagan Mohan Reddy and wife Vijayamma. But the directed refuted the rumors saying, "Those rumours are completely false. We haven't approached anybody else yet. So far, my sole focus till date was on getting the right actor for the lead role. Now, that it's been finalised, I will work on the rest of the cast."