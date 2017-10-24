Yash Raj Films was reportedly directed to compensate a moviegoer with a sum of Rs. 15,000 after she filed a complaint against the big production house for allegedly causing mental harassment by not including 'Jabra Fan' song in Shah Rukh Khan's Fan in 2016.

According to the report in Bollywood Hungama, Afreen Zaidi, a 27-year-old teacher in Aurangabad, moved District Consumer Forum to take action against the makers of Fan for cutting the song from the final cut of the film which was one of the major factors in attracting the viewers to the theatres.

The Aurangabad circuit bench of the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Yash Raj Films to compensate with a total of Rs. 15,000 to Afreen Zaidi – Rs. 10,000 for mental harassment and Rs. 5,000 as the cost of complaint, including a cost of appeal.

Afreen Fatima Zaidi, however, had sought compensation of Rs 60,550, including Rs 3,550 towards expenditure incurred by her on the movie tickets, snacks, auto rickshaw fare, Rs 25,000 towards mental harassment and Rs 30,000 as lawyer fees.

International Business Times India couldn't verify the report independently.

Fan saw Shah Rukh Khan playing the double role — as Bollywood superstar Aryan Khanna and the other as his obsessed fan and Delhiite Gaurav Chandna whose looks resemble Aryan. Despite good promotion and Shah Rukh Khan's brilliant acting, the movie failed to make an impact.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Fan also featured Waluscha de Sousa as SRK's onscreen wife Bela Khanna, Sayani Gupta as Sunaina, Aryan's secretary and Shriya Pilgaonkar as Neha, Gaurav Chandna's friend in prominent roles.

Fan was Shah Rukh Khan's one of the biggest box office debacles which, unfortunately, was his dream project as well. The movie earned Rs. 85 crore at the domestic box office.