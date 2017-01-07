Delhi Police are mulling to file a case against YouTuber Sumit Verma for assaulting women over his 'kissing prank' video. After receiving massive backlash, Sumit posted a "sorry video" and later deleted all his videos.

On his YouTube channel The Crazy Sumit, Sumit used to post videos of him going up to women and forcefully kissing them and running away.

The video in the time of women's safety becoming a raging debate in the country garnered backlash. What Sumit thinks is a 'prank' is actually a violation of a person's privacy, and dignity was lost to him until the YouTuber with 1,54,306 subscribers was schooled by people on social media.

The video has now been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying. According to ABP Live, he had posted more 'pranks' like 'seducing girl prank on dad,' 'peeing on people prank,' 'seducing girl in washroom prank' and 'sex with girlfriend prank on mom.'

Sumit can now face jail as Delhi Police have taken cognizance of the videos and are likely to file a case under Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code.

"Delhi Police is aware of such a vulgar video doing rounds on social media. Cyber cell is looking into the technical aspects of the case. Criminal aspect of the case is being looked into. We are in touch with social media and internet service provider," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by News Nation.

"If the victim wants to file a separate case, she would be allowed to. This is a criminal offence, it is a perversion and we know the desire to get more hits is linked to profit," he added.

The apology video is also not available on YouTube anymore. In his apology video, Sumit said that it was only for entertainment, revealing that the idea of entertainment for him is harassing women in public. Other YouTubers also criticised Sumit for monetising his apology video.