Allen Scotty, former Silicon Valley-based software programmer turned video blogger, has built a fully functional iPhone 6s from scratch using components of old Apple devices purchased from mobile shops of Shenzhen, China, home to numerous mobile phone assembling factories.

Allen, who also claims to be a travel junkie, has been flying in and out of China in the last nine months and during this time, he decided to make an Apple iPhone 6s just for fun. As the proverb says, "It's easier said than done," Scotty had a tough time initially finding the right components including the phone's motherboard, soldering of chipsets, getting laser markings on the back panel, and attaching LCD panel. Finally, after months of perseverance, he aced it with flying colours.

"When someone mentioned they wondered if you could build a working smartphone from parts in the markets, I jumped at the chance to really dive in and understand how everything works. Well, I sat on it for nine months, and then I dove in," Scotty Allen, the proprietor of Strange Parts, a YouTube channel, said.

The Allen-made iPhone 6s is said to cost much less than the MRP of the original device.

In the 24 minutes YouTube video, he is seen walking around the flea markets of China that sell original and refurbished Apple iPhone components at affordable prices. For instance, he got a pretty good deal on iPhone 6s battery, as it cost a paltry $5 (approx. €4.71/Rs. 322).

The process definitely looks creative and fun. Will be you interested in taking up such a project. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Check out the Scotty Allen's Apple iPhone 6s-making video below: