A youth was allegedly thrashed and was forced to eat excreta by a girl's family, who accused him of harassing her in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

Kallu Dhakad has, however, said he was in a relationship with the girl but her parents did not approve of the alliance.

"I didn't harass the girl. The girl had called me to a farm when her brother saw us and informed his family. Later, they did it all this to me.," Dhakad was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Officer Satanwad Jai Singh said, "Dhakad and the girl are neighbours. The family told police that Dhakad was harassing the girl for a long time A case has been registered against Dhakad for sexually harassing the girl on Thursday."

A case was also filed against the family of the girl on Saturday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened. Similar cases have been reported in the past as well.

In June this year, a 25-year-old man was thrashed by a mob for allegedly trying to rape a four-year-old girl in Pandav Nagar in East Delhi. The man was caught red-handed by the girl's family trying to force himself on the victim. He succumbed to injuries later.

In July 2017, a video showing several women beating up an alleged rapist in Jharkhand had gone viral. The accused was tied up and beaten with sticks by several women, who accused him of sexually assaulting a child.