The Madiwala police in Bengaluru arrested a youth on Thursday, October 26, for allegedly stalking and sending inappropriate messages to a Malayalam actress.

The 28-year-old, identified as one Franklin Whisil who works at a private company in Basavangudi, was reportedly held following actress Reba Monica John's police complaint against him.

Franklin was charged under Section 345 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and was produced in court before being released on bail.

Reba, who has been residing in Bengaluru for almost 13 years, claimed the youth started following her since October 2016 whenever she visited St Anthony's Friary Church in Madwala on Sundays.

Though she tried to avoid him, Franklin started sending messages on her mobile number demanding that the actress marry him.

He was apparently silent for almost two months after he actress warned against sending any more messages on May 7, but once again started harassing her after that.

The police registered a criminal case against him considering the seriousness of the matter, though her parents had asked them to just warn him.

It is understood that the accused has promised not to annoy the actress any more.

Reba became a familiar face for the Malayalam television audience for participating in the reality show Midukki on Mazhavil Manorama.

She subsequently made her acting debut in Nivin Pauly's family entertainer Jacobinte Swargarajyam.

She will be next seen in Domin S'Silva's upcoming Malayalam movie Pipein Chuvattile Pranayam with actor Neeraj Madhav.

She has also been roped in for Venkat Prabhu's associate Pichumani's yet-to-be-titled thriller, which has Jai in the lead role.

Watch the teaser of Pipein Chuvattile Pranayam here: