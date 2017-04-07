Research has revealed that doing yoga twice a week leads to better sexual, physical, emotional and social health.

Also Read: Here's why everyone should sleep in the nude! No seriously...it's good for you!

The research was conducted by the Perelman School of Medicine (PSOM) at the University of Pennsylvania with Dr Neha Vapiwala as principal investigator.

Men diagnosed with prostate cancer and undergoing radiation treatment reported feeling less fatigue and having better sexual and urinary function after attending a structured yoga class twice a week, in comparison to those who didn't do yoga, according to a Penn Medicine statement

The yoga sessions lasted 75 minutes; the exercises commenced with five minutes of breathing and centering techniques and ended with five minutes of a common yoga position called Savasana.

The sessions usually comprised incorporated sitting, standing, and reclining positions that were modified using props to adapt to each patient's needs and restrictions.

This clinical trial was defined as "analysing the impact of yoga on the side-effects and quality of life issues caused by prostate cancer treatment", according to Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism.

He even requested the benefits provided by yoga be analysed by all major world universities.

"Yoga, referred to as 'a living fossil', was a mental and physical discipline, for everybody to share and benefit from, whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization," he pointed out.

"Yoga, although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all. According to Patanjali who codified it in Yoga Sutra, yoga was a methodical effort to attain perfection, through the control of the different elements of human nature, physical and psychical," he added.

Yoga is likely to act as a stress-buster, it aids one in feeling relaxed and also improves posture, breathing and enhances flexibility, according to the US National Institutes of Health.

Yoga is a long-standing passion with almost 37 million Americans including numerous celebrities, as per a 2016 Yoga in America study. Yoga is also strongly linked with a positive self image.

"Yoga was the repository of something basic in the human soul and psyche," Zed concluded.