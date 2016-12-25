Have you ever wanted an app so bad, but you could buy it due to its hefty price tag. Since Christmas is upon us and Santa is pouring his generous gifts to kids, you too can get a taste of the festivities with attractive discounts on apps.

Everyone is talking about the steep discounts on a smartphones, TVs, smart home devices, laptops, tablets and more, but apps are just as important. And thanks to a group of developers who get together each year to offer some of the best paid apps at a discounted price, you can finally purchase that app, which has been sitting in your wish-list for quite a while.

The offer is valid only for a limited time as a part of App Santa promotion. The discounts on the apps ends on December 26. You can find all the apps that are available on discount on the dedicated website or check them out below along with their discounts.

For iPhones, iPads, iPod touch

Tweetbot - $4.99 (original price $9.99)

Rando Emoji - $0.99, (original price $1.99)

Screens - $9.99, (original price $19.99)

Drafts 4 - $2.99, (original price $4.99)

Deliveries - $3.99, (original price $4.99)

Pennies - $0.99, (original price $4.99)

Vee - $0.99, (original price $2.99)

Launch Center Pro - $2.99, (original price $4.99)

Castro - $2.99, (original price $3.99)

Star Walk - $0.99, (original price $4.99)

Star Walk HD - $0.99, (original price $4.99)

Group Text+ - $0.99, (original price $2.99)

Interact - $2.99, (original price $4.99)

Soulver - $0.99, (original price $3.99)

Pcalc - $6.99, (original price $9.99)

For Macs