With the launch of iPhone X, people are wondering how Apple Pay will work without a Touch ID home button for the confirmation of payments. Apple's iPhone X has raised some security concern in the biometric payments space and whether facial recognition is a secure alternative to the password or not.

As per Apple's website, 'your face is your secure password'

To use Apple Pay on iPhone X, users will, of course, need to have Apple Pay set up with their credit or a debit card in the Wallet app.

When you're at a store which accepts Apple Pay, the Apple Pay process is more or less the same as it was with Fingerprint Touch ID, but some of the gestures are different.

While pressing the side button twice on your iPhone x, it will lead you to the default Apple Pay card and authenticate with Face ID. Hold your iPhone X down for reading and confirming the payment. If you don't want to use your default card, then make sure to swap it out with a tap before your iPhone is next to the card reader.

If your double-click setting is not responding then it means the option is disabled on your phone setting, to enable your double-click all you need to do is to go to the setting app and then click the Wallet option there you can find the Apple Pay and then turn on the double-click option.

This is a feature which you need to activate if you use Apple Pay a lot because it speeds up the checkout process. Without double-click setting on, you need to hold your phone by an NFC-equipped reader to bring up the Apple Pay interface.

Apple Pay on iPhone X is equally as quick and easy to use the Touch ID once you get used to how it works.