Pakistan cricket team veteran Younis Khan maintains a good relationship record books, even at the age of 39. On Thursday, he became the first cricketer ever to score Test centuries in 11 countries.

Younis achieved the feat in 115 Test matches so far. He has scored a total of 34 Test centuries as of now and tops the list of most centuries by a Pakistan cricketer in the test format. Former captain Inzamam Ul-Haq holds the second spot with 24 Test centuries.

Younis Khan needed a century in Australian soil to achieve the 11-mark and he achieved the feat in style by scoring a ton at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the ongoing third Test match between Pakistan and Australia.

The 39-year-old remained not out at 137 runs on the third day of the test.

The countries where he scored Test 100s

- Australia

- India

- Bangladesh

- England

- New Zealand

- United Arab Emirates (UAE)

- West Indies

- Zimbabwe

- Pakistan

- South Africa

- Sri Lanka

Reactions that followed

Thrilled for Younis Khan one of the games true gentlemen. ? #classact #AUSvPAK — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 5, 2017

Well batted yet again Younus Khan. Top quality on and off the field. ??#AUSvPAK — Alec Stewart (@StewieCricket) January 5, 2017