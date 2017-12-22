If you haven't been able to buy the Honor 7X in the first three flash sales on Amazon India, fret not, as you will no longer need to wait for the "wink-and-it's-gone" sales any more.

The Huawei sub-brand has announced in a statement that the smartphone will be available for purchase in an open sale from Saturday December 23, which means users will not be required to register or queque up to grab one of the hottest-selling smartphones in recent times.

Until now, the Honor 7X was available exclusively via flash sales on Amazon India. These flash sales required interested customers to register for the next sale and log in on a particular day and time. The company also states in the statement that the 18:9 display-sporting smartphone has also received more than a million registrations for these sales.

"After three blockbuster sales, we have received many requests for another sale for our Honor 7X and are humbled by the response received. Owing to a great response we had extended the sale till 4 pm in the last flash sale held yesterday and have now decided to go ahead with an open sale. For our consumers who could not buy the device during the previous flash sales, can now get their hands on the global bestseller on Amazon.in starting December 23," P Sajeev, Vice President, Sales Huawei India – Consumer Business Group, said while announcing the decision.

Honor 7X Specifications

The Honor 7X offers exceptional hardware for the price it demands. It comes with a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080 pixels) IPS display with the trendy 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC which is comparable to the Snapdragon 625 chipset. The processor is clocked at 2.36GHz and comes mated with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Honor 7X offers a dual camera setup at the back with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, complete with PDAF and an LED flash. The front-facing camera is an 8MP unit that comes with various beauty modes along with a portrait mode. There's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensopr at the back as well.

The device comes in two storage-and-RAM options — one with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and another with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded further via a microSD card up to 256GB.

Connectivity options in the handset include, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB and dual-SIM support.

The Honor 7X runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and is available in Black, Blue and Gold colour options.

Honor 7X Price

As for the pricing, the Honor 7X prices start at Rs 12,999 for the 32GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 64GB variant.