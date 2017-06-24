The World Takewondo Federation (WTF), formed way back in 1973, has displayed their acronym 'WTF' proudly in the kimonos (fighting dress) and even while publicising the sport. Not anymore as the governing body, based in South Korea, has taken a key decision this week.

In recent times, the 'WTF' acronym has become more famous for a term that is used frequently among the modern generation, in every step of their life...be it during times of anger or in shock.

Therefore, the World Taekwondo Federation has decided to do away with their name altogether and rebrand themselves as only World Taekwondo (WT).

This step has been taken just days ahead of the World Taekwondo Championships 2017, to be held in Muju, South Korea, starting Saturday June 24 to June 30.

"In such a competitive world, we must always evolve and adapt to stay relevant and appeal to young and modern audiences," mentioned World Taekwondo President Choue Chung-won.

"In the digital age, the acronym of our federation has developed negative connotations unrelated to our organisation and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans.

"World Taekwondo is distinctive and simple to understand and reinforces the global nature of our sport. Our vison is taekwondo for all and as World Taekwondo we are confident we can build on our success to date and achieve that vision."