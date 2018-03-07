Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation thanks to her playful wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her debut film Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu. And now it looks like the 18-year-old has become a favourite of many leading brands that are reportedly offering hefty amount for endorsements.

If a report in Bollywood Life is to be believed, Varrier is charging about Rs 8 lakh per post on social media. She became the third celebrity in the world to garner more than 600k followers on Instagram in a single day after Kylie Jenner (860 K on Feb 5, 2018) and Cristiano Ronaldo (650 K on Feb 13, 2017).

Her current Instagram follower base is 5.1 million strong and counting still.

Her Instagram posts are getting millions of likes and comments from users. And no wonder two leading brands approached the actress to promote their products.

Take a look at how the winking girl the has been flaunting brands and promoting them on social media.

After the actress became an internet sensation, the makers of Oru Adaar Love decided to give her a prominent role in the film. Earlier, she was supposed to appear in a small role in the film.

The Oru Adaar Love actress had posted a thank you note for her fans and well-wishers on Instagram for showering her with immense love and making her a star out of the blue.

She wrote: "Thank you all for your immense support and encouragement that you have been giving me. I was actually selected to do a very small role in 'Oru Adaar Love' but ended up doing a prominent role in it. I was so new to the industry and had no clue about the acting. It was just my director Omar Lulu sir who made me act and the credit for the viral 'winking' & 'gun shoot' goes to him. I'm grateful to all my technicians including our DOP Sinu Sidharth, music director Shaan Rahman and co-artists too.

"It's so great to see people accepting new faces. 'Oru Adaar Love' is the living example. At the moment I'm getting a lot of offers from various industry. I would not be able to do any other films until August as we have not completed 'Oru Adaar Love' yet. I would just love to see the directors conducting auditions for new comers again. There are more hidden talents who wait to get a chance ❤

Once again thank you all for your love and support!"