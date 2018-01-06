On January 5, Search giant Google bragged a little about the success of Home Speakers. In a blog post, Google announced that it has sold "more than one Google Home device every second since Google Home Mini started shipping in October."

Google's statement implies that from October 19 to January 5, it sold at least 6.73 million Home speakers.

Rishi Chandra, VP, Product Management, Google Home, said in a blog post: "Google Home usage increased 9X this holiday season over last year's, as you controlled more smart devices, asked more questions, listened to more music, and tried out all the new things you can do with your Assistant on Google Home."

In this smart play, Google doesn't say how those sales were split between the three Home speakers. We already know that Google has three variants of speakers -- the Home, the Home Mini and the Home Max.

It's pretty easy to guess that the Home Mini was the most popular among the three since it was on sale for $29 throughout the holiday season. Home Max was launched in mid-December at $399 –– so it's clear that it makes up a small portion f those million of sales.

In Addition, Google also announced that its Assistant is now running on 400 million devices. These 400 million devices include phones and watches, as well as devices from partners and even the iPhone.

Last year in November, Google rolled out an update, which allows the users to use Home speakers as intercom systems in the house. Users can broadcast their voice through Google Assistant on smartphones or voice-activated speakers like Google Home.

However, we hope Google isn't randomly making the announcements ahead of CES. This is the first time, Google is having a major presence on the show floor and most of it seems to be centred on the Assistant. It might be an indication that we can see some more Assistant-enabled devices in the coming days