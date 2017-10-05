Before Donald Trump was President of the United States, he went around trying to hit on Hollywood's leading ladies. That was a whole other time ago, but after Salma Hayek, Carla Bruni, Emma Thompson and Candice Bergen, Brooke Shields has confirmed she is on the list of celebrities Donald Trump had tried to hit on, and failed.

Brooke Shields recently came out in the open about the extremely cheesy and rather cringeworthy pick-up line he had tried to use on her. Clearly, Trump didn't have as much game as he thought!

On the latest episode from October 3 of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 52-year-old actress recalled the incident: "He said, 'I really think we should date because you're America's sweetheart and I'm America's richest man and people would love it'."

What was he thinking, honestly!? The Blue Lagoon star also said Trump had called her "right after" his divorce from his second wife, Marla Maples, back in 1999. Talk about not wasting any time at all!

Back then, the US President who was a real-estate mogul had suffered rejection as Brooke had declined his proposition. "I have a boyfriend. He's not really going to be happy about it," she had told him in response.

The episode came up in the midst of a game where she had to guess who she had been photographed with throughout her career. A black-and-white photo of herself and the current president of the United States flashed on the screen, causing her to gag.

She stuck out her tongue and jokingly said: "I can't even speak," before proceeding to recount the story.

She isn't the only one who has come forward about the President's unsolicited interest in them. Salma Hayek had spoken about Trump hitting on her, claiming he had said: "He (Hayek's then boyfriend) is not good enough for you. He's not important, he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me."

Emma Thompson however took things on a lighter note and admitted back in March: "I wish I had." She was talking about turning down Trump's offer. "Think of the stories!" added the 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress.

Candice Bergen probably had the blandest tale to tell about the former reality star. "I was home very early," she said on Cohen's Bravo show a while ago. "There was no physical contact whatsoever. He was a good-looking guy — and a douche."

The most shocking revelation of Trump trying to woo ladies was probably about Princess Diana.

From wanting her to be his "trophy wife" to piling roses outside her apartment, Trump had done it all, leading the Princess to claim: "He gives me the creeps." TV presenter Selena Scott had revealed the details to the Sunday Times.

All we can hope is Trump's game has bettered over the years. At least better than cooking up stories of him and Carla Bruni to the media, which were later quashed by the actress.