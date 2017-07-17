That Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will share the screen space with Anil Kapoor in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Fanney Khan is known to all. However, the two, who last worked together in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai 17 years ago, will not romance each other in the film. In fact, Aishwarya will romance a much younger actor.

Given that the former Miss World's chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in last year release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was loved by millions, it seems that other makers are willing to experiment with an unusual pair yet again.

And the front-runners in the race of lead actors are Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal, SpotboyE reported. "Either Rao or Kaushal should bag the role. But you never know as neither of them has yet signed on the dotted line," a source told the website.

Rajkummar is a magnificent actor and him romancing Aishwarya will be an interesting watch. The same goes with Vicky, who was recently rumoured to be sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller.

Fanney Khan will go on the floors in August and Anil plays the role of a singer and will also record a few songs for the film. Rumour has it that Aishwarya may also lend her voice along with Anil.

Unlike the Bachchan bahu's previous films post embracing motherhood like Jazbaa and Sarbjit, the beauty queen's role in Fanney Khan is quite different. Her character will be that of a glamorous lady in the film. "Her character is the complete opposite of her serious turns in Jazbaa and Sarbjit. In our film she is the spunky, enchanting female protagonist," concluded Prerna Arora, Fanney Khan producer.