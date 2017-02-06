Every year the Kardashian-Jenner clan takes a family vacation to exotic locales all over the world. While it was the Dominican Republic in 2012 and Mykonos and Santorini in 2013, this year the family is on a trip to Costa Rica.

The Kardashians are known to enjoy the finer things in life, be it their homes in Los Angeles or their wardrobe choices, and things are no different when it comes to selecting their vacation homes. During their Costa Rican vacay, the family resided at the luxurious Villa Manzu on the Peninsula Papagayo and the place looks like a dream.

The eight-suite estate on five acres of land comes with two swimming pools, a theatre, an outdoor lounge, a fully stocked bar, terraces and a wine cellar and a cigar room. It also offers a 180-degree view sea view, which is enough to relax every nerve in you.

Meanwhile, here are 10 most luxurious beach resorts worldwide that are bound to give you major travel goals.

Le Sereno, St. Barts

Le Sereno is a family owned and operated 36-suite resort located on the beach at Grand Cul de Sac. Apart from the suites, the resort also offers three four-bedroom villas.

Le Sereno features a gourmet restaurant, bar & lounge, beachfront freshwater swimming pool, water sports, a spa, fitness centre and much more.

Katikies, Santorini

The Katikies resort in Santorini, Greece, is known for its perfectly manicured pink bougainvilleas and the stunning sunset views it offers.

Apart from the relaxed and laid back atmosphere and a sense of heart-warming romance, Katikies offers three infinity pools, a pool-side bar, SELTZ Champagne Bar & Restaurant, spa & wellness services, wedding planning services, a fashion boutique and others.

The group also has a property on Mykonos.

The Nam Hai, Vietnam

The Four Seasons resort in Hoi An offers an exclusive connection to three UNESCO sites from a private beach. The area also has a historical temple.

The resort features three beach-front swimming pools, two restaurants, a bar and another beach bar, a fitness centre, on-site bicycles and water sports. The Nam Hai also organises UNESCO site excursions. One thing that stands out in the resort is its cooking academy, where you can learn all about the Vietnamese cuisine and whip up some delicacies with homegrown produce.

Hermitage Bay, Antigua

The Hermitage Bay, a privately-owned, luxury, 5-star boutique hotel in the West Indies, features 30 individual suites. The resort is set in tropical gardens on the pristine beach of the Caribbean.

The resort offers fine-dining experience and features a spa, a fitness centre and a yoga, pilates and meditation centre for your wellbeing.

Four Seasons Resort Bali, Indonesia

The resort in Indonesia is designed as a traditional Balinese village and is spread over 35 acres of oceanfront. The luxury villas come with a private plunge pool. The resort also provides spa and dining facilities.

Bora Bora Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, French Polynesia

The resort in French Polynesia is located on 17 waterfront acres, and features 80 rooms in total. The resort also provides helicopter transfer facilities, a hotel shuttle boat from the airport, a mini golf course, swimming pools and even a wedding chapel.

Couples Swept Away, Jamaica

Couples Swept Away, a 19-acre resort in Negril, Jamaica, is on the Seven Mile Beach. The resort has 312 rooms and suites, six restaurants, eight bars, three pools and five Jacuzzis, along with air-conditioned squash and racquetball courts. Couples swept away also has various water sports facilities such as certified scuba diving, water skiing and non-motorised sports such as wakeboarding, snorkeling, windsurfing, sailing and kayaking among others.

One&Only Palmilla, Mexico

Situated in San José del Cabo on Baja Peninsula alongside the Sea of Cortez, One & Only Place offers a stunning view of the region's natural geography and one of the swimmable beaches. Built in 1956, the resort boasts of 115 rooms and amenities like spa, a yoga garden, fine dining, tennis and basketball courts, a golf course and more.

You can also indulge in water sports, horse-back riding and whale watching in private in-season cruises.

The Leela Kovalam, India

Leela Palace's beach property in Kovalam, Kerela, is everything you need to relax. It offers beach view and garden view rooms and both boast of a rich and traditional Kerala decor. The rooms have attached sun-decks that overlook mesmerising sunsets of Kovalam.



The Leela Palaces Hotel Resorts

The Leela Kovalam features amenities like a spa, fitness centre and more.

Paihia Beach Resort & Spa, New Zealand

The resort is located in the sea-side town of Paihia in New Zealand and every rooms features a view of the ocean. It has super-chic guest rooms with French oak timber flooring, six foot spa baths and floor to ceiling windows.

And if you have always wanted to swim with the dolphins, this is the place to be.