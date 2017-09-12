Tea is one of the most loved and comforting drinks. People think about having a cup as the first thing in the morning, while many others have it through the day while working.

But, did you know over-drinking tea has these side-effects:

1. Constipation:

Tea is believed to aid bowel movement but over consumption of the drink can lead to constipation. The reason behind it is the presence of a chemical called theophylline, which can cause dehydration during the process of digestion.

2. Miscarriage:

Pregnant women should completely avoid tea as it can have a hazardous effect on the growth and development of the fetus and even result in miscarriage. This harmful effect is caused by the caffeine content in tea.

3. Restlessness:

Having tea can make you feel refreshed and widely awaken, but drinking too much can make you feel restless and arouse anxiety. It is because of the caffeine it contains. In extreme cases, it can trigger your heart rate and even cause insomnia.

4. Diuretic effect:

Tea can have a diuretic effect on your body. It refers to a substance which can make your body produce urine. The cause behind this is the presence of caffeine and the dehydrating effect tea has. Even coffee can have a diuretic impact on you.

5. Prostate cancer:

Not many would have thought about this, but drinking too much tea may make men more prone to prostate cancer. The following finding was made by researchers from the Institute of Health and Wellbeing at the University of Glasgow. The researchers found that men who were heavy tea drinkers were at a 50 percent greater risk of developing prostate cancer in contrast to men who consume 0 to 3 cups of tea per day.

6. Impacts heart health:

Binge drinking tea can be harmful to your heart health as it impacts the functioning of the cardiovascular system. The reason behind this too is the caffeine present in the tea. Heart patients are advised to avoid tea due to this reason.