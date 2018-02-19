A six-year-old girl has some serious concerns and it is related to space. Cara Lucy O'Connor, the little girl from Ireland, wrote a letter to NASA asking them to make Pluto a planet again.

In 2006, International Astronomical Union (IAU), a recognized authority for assigning names to celestial objects, downgraded Pluto from the ninth planet of our solar system to a dwarf planet.

Now, Cara wants the space agency to bring Pluto back in the planets' list.

"I am writing to you (with the help of my teacher Miss O'Donovan because I'm still learning to spell all the words) because I have a concern. I listened to a song and at the end of it the song said "Bring Pluto Back" — and I would really like that to happen," she wrote.

"Pluto was reclassified in 2006. Pluto used to be a planet and I think that was fair but it isn't fair that Pluto isn't a planet anymore," she said.

Cara, who wants to become an astronaut, also talked about Kuiper belt, which lies beyond Neptune, according to The Washington Post.

"I really think Pluto should be a main planet again like Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus & Neptune, because in one video I watched called 'Let's go meet the planets,' Pluto was at the very end," she wrote.

"I listened to a few songs about Pluto as well, and in one of the videos people were dressed as different planets, and Pluto was put in the trash can and was scared by planet Earth. This was really mean because no one or no planet or dwarf planets should be put in the trash can," the little girl felt.

She wants to visit all the main planets including Pluto when she grows up but in the meantime, she wants "NASA to fix this problem."

Whether or not NASA will be able to "fix the problem," but they have definitely acknowledged Cara's letter. James Green, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division, replied to her letter and even complimented her.

"I agree with you that Pluto is really cool — in fact, who would have believed that Pluto has a heart? Since our New Horizons spacecraft flew by Pluto, we've learned that Pluto isn't a boring cratered rock. It's a fascinating world that appears to be constantly changing. To me, it's not so much about whether Pluto is a dwarf planet or not; it's that Pluto is a fascinating place that we need to continue to study," Green wrote.

"I hope that you will discover a new planet, and I trust that if you continue to do well in school we will see you at NASA one of these days," Green added.