There's no denial that Apple's 2016 iPhone 7 series has been a grand success and the company is just using that accomplishment for a good cause. Apple has come with a new (RED) product to support HIV/AIDS programmes, and it's none other than the latest iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus dipped in a new red colour, which is a long-standing symbol for Apple's (RED) products.

Consistent with some rumours recently, Apple's new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED were launched in the new red shade, adding to the existing Jet Black, matte black, rose gold, gold and silver-colour options. As the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED are limited-edition variants, they will only be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options, like the Jet Black model.

Apple will make the new red iPhones available online and via its offline retail stores in more than 40 countries and regions starting Friday, March 24. Buyers in India, too, can expect the phones to be available for purchase in the country. Apple confirmed that the red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will start at Rs 82,000 in India.

The first batch of countries where the red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will be available starting Friday include: Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India and Turkey. Other markets will follow the lead in April.

If you are buying the red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, you will be helping Apple raise funds to (RED), with which Apple has over 10 years of partnership towards HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention programmes. As a part of this partnership, part of the funds from the sales of (RED) products goes to the Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants. Apple has raised over $130 million through (RED) product sale so far.

"Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today's lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch," Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said in a statement. "The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can't wait to get it into customers' hands."

There will be no changes in terms of specifications and design of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED. The rear panel of the phones will be painted in a vibrant red hue while the front side will have standard white borders around the display.