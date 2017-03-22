Sai Pallavi is just two movies old and is much loved by the audience in Kerala and Tamil Nadu as Malar, the role she portrayed in her debut Malayalam movie Premam opposite Nivin Pauly. Now, nearly two years after the release of the romantic entertainer, Sai has got a new fan, and that's from Bollywood.

The Vicky Donor-fame actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all praise for Malar Miss for being so "simple, raw and cute" in the Alphonse Puthren directorial. The actor, who shared the video of the popular romantic track Malare from the movie, tweeted: "Listen to this Malayalam gem, Premem Malare. In the video Sai Pallavi is so simple, raw & cute [sic]."

In reply to Ayushmann's good words, Sai has also thanked him. But that was not the end of their conversation. The Bewakoofiyaan actor further asked her to be "always real earnest self on celluloid." Overwhelmed with the message of the Bollywood actor, Sai, who was last seen in the Malayalam movie Kali opposite Dulquer Salmaan, promised that she will try to be so in her next projects as well.

Meanwhile, on the acting career front, Ayushmann is awaiting the release of three movies, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan, which are scheduled to hit the screens in May, July and August, respectively. Sai will be next seen in Telugu project Fidaa opposite Varun Tej, and is said to have been roped in Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni's debut directorial venture opposite Sundeep Kishan.

Here is the conversation between Ayushmann Khurrana and Sai Pallavi:

#AyushmannMusicRecco Listen to this Malayalam gem, Premem Malare. In the video Sai Pallavi is so simple, raw & cute ?https://t.co/VUsCzJ8HwT — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 19, 2017

@ayushmannk Thank u so much ☺️ — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) March 20, 2017

@Sai_Pallavi92 you're welcome. Always be your real earnest self on celluloid. ? — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 20, 2017

@ayushmannk I'll definitely try !!! ? Thank u again for the kind words ? — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) March 20, 2017

