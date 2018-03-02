The post-mortem examination by the Dubai police has determined that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning and that there was no foul play involved, but noted author Taslima Nasreen is apparently still not convinced.

Although she did not mention any name, Taslima in her fresh tweet again hinted that she believes Sridevi's death was not a natural one, and that there are possibilities that she was murdered.

"If I die, pl try to find out whether it was natural or unnatural death.If it is unnatural death,try to find out the cause of my death.If you guys are sure it is not an accident or suicide,you have to find the assassin.Don't get busy with crying, praying & RIPing, those won't work [sic]," tweeted Taslima on Friday.

Having faced severe backlash for her earlier tweets on Sridevi, where she suggested a conspiracy theory, Taslima this time refrained from mentioning any name, but it her followers believed she was talking about Sridevi's death in this tweet as well.

While some supported her views, some others ridiculed it.

A lot has been talked about and discussed regarding the circumstances under which Sridevi died. Many had suggested that conspiracy theories should not be circulated and people should let her soul rest in peace.

"Sridevi's body was found in a bathtub full of water. Hope it is not homicide or suicide. [sic]," Taslima had tweeted earlier.

The author was severely criticised for this tweet, with people accusing her of spreading baseless rumors and scandalizing the death.

However, she had tweeted again, saying that healthy adults don't drown in bathtubs accidentally.

Taslima is not the only one who believed Sridevi's demise was not a natural one.

The 54-year-old actress passed away on February 24 at a hotel in Dubai, where she had gone to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Her sudden and untimely demise left the entire nation grief-struck.