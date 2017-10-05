Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel rolled up her sleeves to give a strong fight to Hrithik Roshan on behalf of her sister.

To put the actor on the defensive, Rangoli shared on Twitter a photograph of Kangana and Hrithik partying together. The picture had gone viral in 2016. She fished out the photograph in response to Hrithik Roshan's claim that he had never met Kangana in private. The actor, in his first public response after the recent flare up of the controversy, had denied having any relationship with the Simran actress.

By posting the photograph of the duo partying together, Rangoli challenged the Krrish actor to prove that it was a photoshopped image.

"In your statement you said Kangana released a photoshopped picture. If u are talking about this picture we don't know who released it but what do you mean by photoshop? Is dat not u, who has grabbed Kangana's waist like a creep and smelling her neck, who seems disinterested," Rangoli asked in a series of tweets on Thursday.

But she didn't stop there. Rangoli further dragged Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan into the fight, by mentioning about the latter's alleged affair with actor Arjun Rampal. Their rumoured relationship was reportedly one of the reasons that led to the split up between Hrithik and Sussanne a few years back.

"So what if ur ex wife ws dere, I don't knw bt we all read rumours about hr affair with your friend. Pls prove dis is photoshopped. Could your wife stop you from having multiple affairs under her nose? Why you always hide behind her?" Rangoli said on Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, Rangoli, in a series of tweets, tried to defend her sister making counter allegations and "proofs" against Hrithik and his claims as mentioned in his complaint. Kangana, on the other hand, made her lawyer do the talking on her behalf. The actress' counsel asked Hrithik to answer to the questions which he raised in a statement.