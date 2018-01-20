The lead pair of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi - who play the role of Kartik and Naira, respectively, is undoubtedly one of viewers' favourite on-screen couple with a huge fan base.

The real and reel life couple recently had a photoshoot and the pictures are mind-blowing. Mohsin and Shivangi look much in love as they posed for the photos, shot by celebrity photographer Prashant Samtani.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently completed a historic run of 2,500 episodes and even received the longest running show award at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards.

Ardent viewers of the longest running show recently witnessed a high voltage drama that revolved around Naira's kidnapping. The sequence ended with Kartik successfully rescuing her.

Meanwhile, another interesting development on the story took place with Naira expressing her wish to have a baby with Kartik. The latter, however, opposed as he was not ready to take the responsibility. The duo got into an argument on whether to go the family way or not.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a major change as a member Priyanka Udhwani, who played the role of Karishma, quit the show. "The time has come to say goodbye to my show. I got to learn so many things from the talented people of the show," she told India Forums.