Taimur Ali Khan is one adorable little munchkin of Bollywood. He celebrated his first birthday on December 20.

While pictures from the birthday celebration took the Internet by storm, a new photo of Taimur along with mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Saif Ali Khan has now surfaced.

Taimur Ali Khan looks sad as he returns from Swiss holiday with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan [PHOTO]

In the picture, which is from birthday bash held at the Pataudi palace and shared by Kareena's cousin Karan Kapoor on social media, Taimur is seen busy playing with something on a mattress and lying beside him are his parents Saif and Kareena.

Going by the image, it seems the celebs were trying to attempt a conversation with the little one. Grandmother Sharmila Tagore can also be seen as the trio attempt a cute conversation.

Call Veere Di Wedding Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'comeback' movie and she will throw shoe at you: Hubby Saif Ali Khan

The birthday bash was an intimate but grand affair and saw the presence of Karisma Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Amrita Arora and members of their extended family.

As a birthday gift, Taimur's mother Kareena and and presented him a forest named after him.

The forest is a 1,000-square-foot plot and is part of a community farming initiative in Sonave, which is 50 km away from Mumbai. It includes three jamun, one amla, one jackfruit, 40 banana, one kokum, 14 moringa, one papaya, five custard apple, two persimmon and two lemon trees.

They also plan to grow three types of pulses and spices there, besides some green leafy vegetables.

Saif revealed Taimur's nickname — Tim — during a recent interaction with mediapersons.

Saif said: "You have to sit him down, the minute he can understand it. And it'll start with calling the people at home and not yelling. It'll be manners, it'll be Please, Thank You, Aadaab. It'll be discipline from a young age. At least we know these things. These Bombay kids are out of control. He'll be very well behaved. And honestly, if he does his namaste right, he'll score points. Have you seen Sara's aadaab when she was younger? This is it. This is what we need, a nice aadaab from Tim. TIM by the way."